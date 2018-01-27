9-year-old Waco boy donates Christmas money

Nine-year-old Nathan Tran (middle) donated his Christmas money to Baylor, Scott & White's McClinton Cancer Center after he saw the story of a patient at the center. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - Saturday morning, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Waco wasn't just a business.

It was a difference-maker after 9-year-old Nathan Tran donated his Christmas money, more than $400, to Baylor, Scott & White's McClinton Cancer Center.

He and his family attended a recent hospital dove-hunt fundraiser where a video played, sharing the story of one of the center's patients.

"He did shed quite a few tears when he saw the video that the Baylor, Scott & White cancer center showed," Nathan's mom Samantha Tran said.

As a result, Nathan decided to take action, which put a smile on his parents' faces as big as Texas.

"The video showed me that a lot of people are going through rough times," Nathan said. "I wanted to donate most of my money because they need it more than I do."

To match their son's generosity, Nathan's parents Samantha and Nam Tran donated a portion of profits at their business.

All-in-all, it totaled to more than $1,500 to the center.

In addition, they donated $500 to The Advocacy Center in Waco.

"We try to be involved with the community as much as we can and give back to the community not only monetarily, but with our time," Nathan's dad Nam said.

It's something McClinton Cancer Center director Joni Watson said automatically makes the Tran family a part of Central Texas' healthcare community.

"To be able to receive their philanthropic gift absolutely helps us propel our care forward," Watson said.

Nathan's sister, Sydney, said she'll follow suit.

Instead of donating money, she plans to volunteer time to hold true to Nam's mission in the city the Tran's have called home for the past year.

"I'm planning to help kids because they're going through a hard time," Sydney said. "I just want to make them happy."

