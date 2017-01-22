90 years since the 'Immortal Ten' crash

ROUND ROCK - At the center of Baylor's campus stands a monument that makes sure students always remember January 22, 1927.

In the days before Interstate 35, the Bears were heading to face the Texas Longhorns when a train hit their bus in Round Rock, killing 10 people on board.

Tiger Mackenzie Maddox is the great-granddaughter of the man driving the bus that day, Joe Potter.

"He liked to keep it a secret because it brought him so much pain," Maddox said.

In the years since, drivers have seen the lasting impacts of that crash.

The tragedy caused Round Rock to build the Mays Street Bridge which helps drivers cross those tracks safely. It was the first bridge built over a railroad track in the State of Texas.

Others would follow.

Sunday, the Mays Street Bridge was re-dedicated to the lives of those who died. Relatives of victims and survivors filled Round Rock's City Hall on Sunday, along with members of the Baylor community.

Nearly all wore their beloved green and gold in memory of the fallen.

"It was such an important event for the State of Texas and the nation," Round Rock Mayor Alan Mcgraw said. "And we wanted to make sure we were giving it its due and commemorating it."

Baylor's Student Body President Lindsey Bacque added, "It's the reason you're working so hard on your studies and in the library and in the community with one another. Because you're able to do those things and complete what the 'Immortal Ten' weren't during their time at Baylor."

The newly-dedicated Mays Street Bridge is clad in the same Baylor green and gold with stripes on the side barriers and 10 green light posts.

On each post is a bronze plaque with the picture and name of one of "The Immortal Ten."

Seth Witcher's dad took the 1927 season off, otherwise he would have been on the bus that day.

"This speaks for itself," Witcher said. "It's beyond anything I could add to it."

Maddox added, "This is phenomenal, just to get to pick up the pieces of his broken heart that he left on that campus."

