911 call system down in Milam County area

CAMERON - The Milam County 911 System crashed early Friday morning.

Officials said the system became inoperative and it is an issue with Verizon’s phone system.

Verizon is in the process of fixing the issue.

Milam County officials said this problem is not isolated to the count but a large portion of their 911 area.

Anyone who needs to contact Cameron Police is asked to call 254-697-6574.

