94-year-old dead after home explodes in Hill County

A 94-year-old man is dead after an explosion at a house in Hill County early Wednesday morning.

The Hill County Sheriff's Department said a man was driving along FM 934 when he felt his truck shake. A few minutes later, the man passed a house that was totally demolished and called 911.

First responders found the elderly man dead in the rubble at 2721 FM 934 near Osceola.

Chief Deputy Rick White said authorities believe a nearby propane tank gas leak may have caused the blast.

The Hillsboro Fire Marshal was investigating the explosion, as of late Wednesday morning. The Railroad Commission was also investigating the blast, even though there was no train involved. Officials said the agency is tasked with investigating all natural gas explosions.

© 2017 KCEN-TV