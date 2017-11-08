KCEN
Close

A great way in Temple to help your kids get used to visiting the doctors office

A day to help kids get used to doctors

Jamie Kennedy, KCEN 9:25 AM. CST November 08, 2017

If your kids are a little worrisome about visiting the doctors office, this Friday you can take them and their favorite teddy to Express Emergency Room in Temple for a teddy check-up.

The event is set up so kids can see how easy and safe a doctor visit can be. The stuffed animals can receive: X-Ray, Blood Pressure & Temperture Checks, Bandages, Immunizations, and Stitches from trained professionals.

For all information check here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories