A great way in Temple to help your kids get used to visiting the doctors office

If your kids are a little worrisome about visiting the doctors office, this Friday you can take them and their favorite teddy to Express Emergency Room in Temple for a teddy check-up.

The event is set up so kids can see how easy and safe a doctor visit can be. The stuffed animals can receive: X-Ray, Blood Pressure & Temperture Checks, Bandages, Immunizations, and Stitches from trained professionals.

