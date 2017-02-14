A Second Chance At Love For Single Moms

Another Valentine's Day is here and for single moms, the holiday can be tough when they are having a hard time finding a man.

We sat down love expert, Elizabeth Golembiewski, for tips and tricks on a second a chance at love for single moms. Elizabeth gets straight to the point.

1. The first step starts with yourself: Elizabeth says you have to get a clear in your own head. Ask yourself the why question. "Why am I attracted to these guys?" "Why does this keep on happening to me?" Self awareness and talking to someone who understands can help you figure out why you keep falling for the same wrong guy.

2. Slow down: Elizabeth says it's important to take your time getting to know somebody, especially if you've been hurt before. She says trust doesn't happen over time and requires time and effort from both parties to be achieved. She says too many of her clients tend to give trust easily.

3. Don't let the idea of love blind you: Elizabeth says it's very common for females to get wrapped up with the idea of love and finding the right person that they tend to ignore the red flags right in front of them. She says trust your gut...if something is wrong, ask!

4. Don't be afraid to talk about your past: If you have found closure with your past, then don't be afraid to talk about it on a date. Elizabeth says come from a place of strength, "yes I was seeing someone and had kids or I was married and had kids and you know what it didn't work out." She says you don't have to justify why it didn't work out or why you're currently dating.

5. Enjoy the dating process and have fun: Elizabeth says dating can be fun. Don't try and rush into the serious relationship too quickly. Taking your time is key to a successful relationship. The process can be fun, so take advantage.

