A two vehicle crash left one dead and three others injured on SH 36 near Gatesville

GATESVILLE - One person was killed from a two vehicle crash Monday morning a few miles north of Gatesville.

The crash occurred at around 7:35 a.m. on State Highway 36 at the intersection with FM 182 in Coryell County. A Toyota passenger van was stopped along side the road before it pulled in front of a Ford SUV traveling north bound DPS officials say. The Ford struck the Toyota in the driver side.

The Toyota was occupied by one passenger, Natalie Hiebert, 25, of Clifton. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had three occupants including the driver, a 15 year old girl along with two passengers Jennifer Turner, 46, and a 17 year old girl, all from Gatesville.

The two juveniles in the Ford were transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital by ambulance while Jennifer Turner was airlifted to Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

According to DPS officials no charges are pending.

