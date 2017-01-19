KCEN
Close

Accident on I-35 causes delays Thursday morning

KCEN 9:00 AM. CST January 19, 2017

An accident on I-35 MM 318 northbound near Eddy caused damage to the concrete barrier on Thursday morning.

Texas department of transportation will be fixing the damage throughout the day and delays can be expected.  

The accident happened around 4 a.m. The left lane and shoulder was closed with traffic backed up for almost 2 miles.  

The road is reopen but cleanup is still needed. Delays will be expected. 

(© 2017 KCEN)

KCEN

Whitney man killed in major crash

KCEN

Semi crash backs up traffic for miles on I-35

KCEN

Multi-Vehicle crash causes fuel spill at Temple intersection

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories