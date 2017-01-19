Accident on I-35 causes delays Thursday morning

Police lights.

An accident on I-35 MM 318 northbound near Eddy caused damage to the concrete barrier on Thursday morning.

Texas department of transportation will be fixing the damage throughout the day and delays can be expected.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. The left lane and shoulder was closed with traffic backed up for almost 2 miles.

The road is reopen but cleanup is still needed. Delays will be expected.

