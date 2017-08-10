Activists want independent investigation of deadly police shooting

WACO - A Dallas social action group called Thursday for an independent investigation into a recent fatal shooting by the Waco Police Department.

Kerry Bradley was shot multiple times on Aug. 1 after Waco Police said he ran over Officer William Graeber with a GMC Denali. He later died at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

Members of the Next Generation Action Network said there were witnesses and video that they claim proves Bradley was shot before Graeber was run over. And, they claim Graeber was only run over because Bradley lost control of the vehicle after being shot. The Waco Police Department and Texas Rangers have asked any witnesses or individuals with video to come forward. But, Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said not a single person had done so, as of Thursday afternoon.

"My husband is gone, you took my protection I have nothing and nobody, and I'm afraid for my life," Kerry's common-law wife Brittany Bradley said.

On Thursday, the Next Generation Action Network marched to the Waco Police Department and demanded a conversation with Police Chief Ryan Holt, who said it would be premature to comment on the case before it is presented to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

"Right now they can go and say its justified no, we do not accept a man being shot as justified," Next Generation Action Network Minister Dominique Alexander said.

Earlier in August, Channel 6 reported on police records that suggested Bradley was a known drug dealer with multiple prior arrests. The 37-year-old was arrested in 2005 for evading arrest and in 2004 for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He also had misdemeanor arrests in May 2000 and September 2007, according to the Waco Police Department.

The Texas Rangers and the Special Crimes Unit are both investigating the shooting.

Bradley's supporters claimed on Thursday both verbally and in a press release that he was shot by 22 bullets from "a total of 37 rounds fired from assault rifles." Channel 6 News has not been able to independently verify either of those claims. And, Waco Police have not commented specifically on the number of bullets or type of weapons used.

As for Officer Graeber, his condition has improved and doctors expect him to make a full recovery, Sgt. Swanton said.

Below is a statement from Chief Holt:

Any death, regardless of the circumstances, is a tragedy. As I have said before, I ask that the thoughts and prayers of the community be with the Bradley Family as they grieve their loss and with Officer Graeber and his family as they move through a lengthy recovery. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Special Crimes Unit. It would be inappropriate and premature for me to comment on the status of the investigation before it is presented to the District Attorney’s Office. The Waco Police Department will continue to work closely with local community leaders to make Waco a safe place for all its residents.

