After 27 years of service Waco Detective Siems is set to retire today

WACO - After 27 years of serving the Waco Police Department and community, Detective Bill Siems will retire today.

Siems graduated from Waco Police Department Academy in 1990 before being assigned to the Patrol Division. He worked for 16 years patrolling the North Waco area.

He served on the SWAT team for 15 years. During this time he completed such assignments as the Branch Davidians standoff and subsequent trials and providing protection for strategic sites and personnel after the 911 attacks. He also was an integral member of the Presidential Security Detail Team for both George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Siems is also credited with establishing among others the first official Waco Police Department Honor Guard.

In 2006, Siems became a detective for the Family Violence Unit where he has served for the last 11 years. Here he responded to a variety of domestic violence situations and assisted the McLennan County District Attorney in such cases.

Though Siems is retiring from the Department, he intends to spend his time working on the family farming business with his wife.

The Waco Police Department says his retirement does not come without a lasting impression. They say his good natured humor and storytelling ability will truly be missed.

