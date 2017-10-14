KCEN
Close

After criticism of Cedar Park police in Greg Kelley case, department will be reviewed

Cedar Park Police Department is facing a review after criticism into how their officers handled the investigation that ultimately convicted Greg Kelley of child sexual assault.

Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman , KVUE 3:15 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - After Greg Kelley and his supporters called for the firings of the Cedar Park police chief and chief investigator for their involvement in a child sex assault case he was convicted for in 2014, an outside consultant has been hired to review the department, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has learned.

Kelley called for the firings during a recent Cedar Park City Council meeting. Critics have said police did not fully investigate the case -- including whether someone else committed the crime. A district judge cited investigative missteps as part of the reason she released Kelley on bond in August. In 2014, a jury convicted Kelley of child sex assault. He is now appealing that decision.

RELATED:

Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

Cedar Park officials confirmed to Plohetski that they will use Hillard-Heintze, a Chicago firm that specializes in these types of reviews. Officials said the review will start as soon as possible and it's unclear when the findings will be released. A formal contract between the city and the consultants has not been signed, so KVUE does not know the cost of the consultation.

Cedar Park police Chief Sean Mannix said in a statement, "As a progressive police organization, we believe there is a value whenever we can get input or suggestions from experts on the field."

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories