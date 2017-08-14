Amber Alert issued for teenage girl in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY - The Hidalgo County Sheriff's office issued an amber alert around midnight for 13-year-old Priscilla Elisabel Martinez.

She is nearly six feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and black glasses and was last seen in the Dallas area.

Police are also searching for Rudolfo Nuncio Junior in connection with the abduction His vehicle is a silver Dodge Ram pick-up with two doors and mud flaps displaying a horse with wings. It was last seen in Donna, Texas. The license plate is HFW-2831.

If you have any information on this abduction, please call police.

