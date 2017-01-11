AMBER ALERT: Three children abducted, last seen in Houston

(Photo: Texas Amber Alert Network)

HOUSTON - AMBER ALERT: Police are actively searching for a suspect in the kidnapping of three children, who were last seen yesterday in Houston.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Doris Camerena, may be driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT with Texas license plate FGJ6333, according to law enforcement.

Police believe the three children are in grave or immediate danger.

The children have been identified as Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5. Police said all the children were Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Camerena is also Hispanic, but her relationship to the children was not immediately clear.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 832-627-1138.

(© 2017 KCEN)