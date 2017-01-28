American Red Cross providing free smoke detectors in Bell County

KILLEEN - The American Red Cross is providing free smoke detectors for Bell County residents. The Bell County office already installed more than 100 smoke detectors Saturday as part of their Home Fire Campaign.

Around 100 volunteers met at the New Community Sunset Church in north Killeen to canvas the local neighborhood and install fire alarms or provide batteries to anyone who needed it. The neighborhood, located near Rancier and 10th street in Killeen, has the worst home fire risk rating in Killeen according to the Fire Risk Map created with data from the American Red Cross, National Fire Incident Reporting System, and U.S. Census.

If a Bell County resident would still like to have a smoke detector installed for free, they can call 254 287 0400 on a weekday.

