American Red Cross training volunteers in Waco

WACO - Waco may soon be asked to open shelters for people affected by Hurricane Harvey. On Tuesday, the American Red Cross held a training class for volunteers willing to donate their time.

The American Red Cross wanted to make sure there would be enough staff to open shelters if needed.

Currently, there are no American Red Cross shelters in McLennan County. If the City of Waco becomes an evacuation city, the Red Cross must be prepared to open shelters within 24 hours.

Many interested people throughout Waco and McLennan County gathered at McLane Stadium Tuesday afternoon to learn some basic shelter information and what their role would be if they become volunteers.

The Red Cross said they need people to work the registration table, help feed evacuees, and make sure the evacuees are as comfortable as possible.

"Emotionally, it does take a heavy toll," Disaster Program Specialist Trevor Sikes said. "I mean, you hear all these devastating stories and you want to definitely help them out. We're here to provide what assistance we can to make their lives a little bit easier."

Usually, the Red Cross holds a different type of training for volunteers, but the organization said it is opening this training session to the public due to an increased need for assistance.

To donate to the American Red Cross, click here.

