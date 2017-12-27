Local animal rights activists are taking a stand against what they deem animal cruelty.

On Wednesday they took to the streets in Waco outside a local business to take part in a Slaughter House Vigil.

They are a new organization in Waco, but they said they plan to make a lot of noise.



"We want to show that we're here and that we're serious,” animal activist Tyler Morales said. “We're not going to leave and disappear until things change and people start opening their eyes to how much animals really suffer. "



For two hours, protestors from the group Waco Animal Save held signs outside of H&B Packing Company to offer support for animals en route to be killed.



"It’s horrible and I don't think animals have to die. We're mass farming them and killing them by cutting them in the throat, and shooting them in the head,” Travis Hipp of Waco Animal Save said.



H&B Packing Company handles putting animals down, processing, packaging, and distribution of animals and livestock. The activists say their goal is to raise awareness about the plight of farmed animals and to encourage people to become vegan.



"Animals are needlessly being killed,” Jo Jardina of Austin Animal Save said. “We don’t need to eat meat to survive. We don’t need to use animals to live our lives happy and healthy."



Channel Six reached out to H&B packing for comment. Someone from the company did come outside, but they did not want to speak on camera.



Animal Save Waco was formed in November. The group plans to have another vigil in Waco in the future.

