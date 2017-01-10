APD fires officer who broke into ex's home

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An Austin police officer has received an indefinite suspension after the department said he tried to break into the home of a fellow officer who ended a romantic relationship with him.

According to a 10-page APD disciplinary memo, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley indefinitely suspended Officer Michael Stone on Jan. 6 after the department found him to be in violation of multiple policies. Stone was romantically involved with another officer over the past few years before she cut off all communication with him in July 2016.

The memo states Stone drove to the officer’s home in Kyle on July 13 and broke in under the pretense of checking on her welfare. The other officer was home at the time of the break-in and confronted him after he entered the home through the utility room.

The memo stated Internal Affairs (IA) interviewed Stone in October and December, and that Stone told IA he never entered the other officer’s residence. IA also obtained text messages between Stone, a mutual friend of his and the other officer that were exchanged before he broke into the home. Police allege Stone intentionally misled IA by failing to cooperate with their investigation and by deleting text messages.

In a second incident, Stone went back to the other officer’s home on Aug. 4. Stone told IA he went to the neighborhood to speak with her neighbor regarding an October 2015 collision, and he went towards her backyard after he heard her dogs barking and one trying to get through a fence.

A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers that Stone went around the back of the officer’s home and that there was no barking. Kyle police responded, but Stone left before they arrived. KPD contacted Stone and requested to meet so they could give him a criminal trespass warning, but the memo states Stone refused to do so, stating he “needed to speak with his attorney and his APD supervisor first.” The memo said Stone never met with KPD nor did he properly notify his supervisor.

Austin police stated Stone violated departmental policies by committing criminal mischief, providing untruthful statements to investigators, bringing discredit on the department and violating reporting procedure. The memo also states Stone has 10 days from Jan. 6 to appeal his suspension.

(© 2017 KVUE)