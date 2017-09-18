Archaeologist takes on veterinarian in District 56 Texas House race

A Central Texas archaeologist is running for state representative in the House's 56th District.

Katherine Turner-Pearson, owner of Central Texas Archaeological Resources, will run as a Democrat against Republican State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson.

At an event Monday, Pearson said she had a passion for women's healthcare and education.

Anderson, a Waco veterinarian who has been re-elected six times since he first took office in 2004, has emphasized agriculture and economic issues during his tenure.

Primary voting begins March 6, 2018.

