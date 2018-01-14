Are you getting robocalls from people you know? Here's why.

Everyone hates robocalls. But can telemarketers call you from a person you know? That's the question Tow resident Mark Langford is asking after getting two robocalls from his friend's number in a week.

"The second call the other day. It showed up his name," Langford said. "I answered it and that's when it went to recording."

The recording was a common call that offers to lower your credit card debt. Langford decided to confront the supposed company on the other end.

"I said 'I know this is a scam call because you called me on a number that belongs to a friend of mine. The last guy that tried to scam us in is federal prison in Boston right now," Langford said. "He said ' you don't know blankity blank who I am.' He just got ugly and I hung up the phone."

Posts on Facebook show many people in Lampasas having a similar problem. One woman claims that she got a scam call about her phone service account from her own number. Another got a call from her husband’s number, only to have a telemarketer on the other line.

Spoofing phone numbers is a common practice for both telemarketers and scammers. Use of spoofing technology is not illegal by itself, however. The FCC states spoofing must be done "with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value."

Robocalls on the other hand, are normally illegal unless you have given prior consent. Some companies still use them however.

Better Business Bureau Regional Director Adam Price told Channel 6 if you are getting a call from your own number, or a number on your contact list, you should assume it's a scam.

"If you are getting a call from your own number, don't answer it," Price said. "The idea that it's a legitimate business is far fetched... Often times when spoofing happens it is to defraud somebody."

But while it is very easy for a telemarketer to use call spoofing technology to call from a local number or the recipients number, Price said getting a call from a contact in a person's phone list is a much larger problem.

"The vast majority of the time, you are going to have had a data breach," Price said. "At some point in time you had to have downloaded an app or gone to a website that was not secure or done something where someone was able to capture your contact list."

Smartphone apps regularly require access to contacts, websites can access the list, and cloud services often collect numbers and addresses in your phone. There isn't a lot you can do once the list is out there, but there are ways to prevent the theft from happening. Make sure the phone's antivirus is up to date and that all apps are updated.

There are also steps you can take to avoid robocalls in general. Read this article to find out how.

© 2018 KCEN-TV