Argument leads to stabbing, suspect flees

KILLEEN - Late Friday night, at 2:58 a.m. Killeen Police Department responded to call concerning a stabbing victim in the 5000 block of Fiesta Oak Drive.
According to Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, officers were told that the victim went to visit a friend when a known suspect approached the victim. An argument occurred which led to a physical fight.
During the altercation, the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the area on foot. The 40 year-old victim was treated and released on scene by EMS.
The investigation is on-going.
