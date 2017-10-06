Argument leads to stabbing, suspect flees

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

KILLEEN - Late Friday night, at 2:58 a.m. Killeen Police Department responded to call concerning a stabbing victim in the 5000 block of Fiesta Oak Drive.

According to Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, officers were told that the victim went to visit a friend when a known suspect approached the victim. An argument occurred which led to a physical fight.

During the altercation, the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the area on foot. The 40 year-old victim was treated and released on scene by EMS.

The investigation is on-going.

