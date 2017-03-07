Armed robbers threaten clerk at Temple gas station

TEMPLE - The Temple Police Department is trying to identify a pair of men detectives believe are tied to two local robberies that happened last Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 3, the two suspects used handguns to rob a clerk inside the Quik Stop at the Valero gas station on Paseo Del Oro in Temple. The thieves made off with $230 cash, along with other merchandise, according to police.

The suspects' faces were partially covered. One of them wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The second man wore a grey hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Roughly 45 minutes after the first theft, two men matching their descriptions carried out another armed robbery at a convenience store at the intersection of S. 19th St. and W. Avenue M. However, unlike the first, no video was obtained from the second robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS. You may remain anonymous.

PHOTOS BELOW:





(© 2017 KCEN)