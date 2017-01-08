Armed robbery in Baylor campus parking lot

Police lights.

WACO - The Baylor police department responded to an armed robbery report in a campus parking lot on Speight Ave.

According to investigators the incident happened in the parking lot next to the McLane Student Life Center around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim said he had just gotten into his vehicle when a black sports car pulled up and blocked him. He said the passenger then got out, walked up to the victim yanking his door open and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspect was described as a black man around 6'1 and in his thirties. He was wearing all black clothing including a hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.