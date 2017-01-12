Army Criminal Investigation Command investigates Fort Hood Soldier's death

Sergeant Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, of Texas City, Texas. Photo: Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

FORT HOOD - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the death of a Soldier that was found unresponsive at his place of duty Wednesday on Fort Hood.

Sergeant Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, of Texas City, Texas entered active-duty military service in March 2012 as an aviation operations specialist, according to Fort Hood officials.

Taylor was assigned to the 15th Military Intelligence Battalion, Ford Hood, Texas since July 2016.

His awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Army Service Ribbon.

Circumstances surrounded his death is currently under investigation.

