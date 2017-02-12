Around Central Texas Week of Feb. 13th

Processed with Rookie Cam Processed with Rookie Cam

Monday February 13th: Our Village Killeen hosts A Valentine Exchange at the Lions Club Park. Bring about 15 Valentine's to hand out and a baggie to put the Valentine's you receive in. Event begins at 10 AM.

Tuesday February 14th: 8th Annual Valentine's Family Dance in Harker Heights. Put on your ruby shoes and bring the whole family together to this FREE event full of dancing, snacks and activities. Don't forget a camera! The theme this year is Over the Rainbow and the event begins at 6 PM at the Activities Center.





Wednesday, February 15th: The Temple Downtown Development office is hosting February Coffee Talk with Texas Roads editor Jeremy Rinard. The quarterly workshops feature topics of interest to residents, existing business/property owners and those considering opening a new business in the area. Morning snacks and coffee will be provided. The event starts at 8:30AM.

Thursday, February 16th: Check out the first of it's kind Deep in the Heart Film Festival. It's a four-day event that seeks to showcase the best in independent short films that will make you laugh, cry, or even scream. Tickets range from $5 for individual tickets and up to $100 for all access VIP passes. Click HERE for more.





Friday, February 17th: Treat yourself and your loved one to an elegant evening: An Unmasked Masquerade Ball. The event features a delicious meal, upscale entertainment, dancing and interactive activities. Tickets are $25 each or $40 for a couple and the event will be held at the Phantom Warrior Center in Fort Hood. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Saturday, February 18th: Attend the Mother Earth News Fair over the weekend in Belton. The two day event features over 200 hands on workshops and demonstrations from national and local experts on real food, organic gardening and renewable energy. The Fair opens at 6 PM on Saturday and 5 PM on Sunday. A single day wristband is $15 and a weekend wristband is $20. VIP tickets are also available. Click HERE to purchase tickets.





Sunday, February 19th: 3rd and Final Noah's Wings 5K. It's a one lap around Lake Pflugerville. There will also be activity booths, medals for top finishers and all runners are eligible for prize drawings. Run proceeds benefit the Noah Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fund and begins at 1 PM. Click HERE for more.

