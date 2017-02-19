Around Central Texas Week of Feb. 20th

Monday February 20th: President's Day Kids Art Camp in Belton. "That Art Place" is hosting the half day camp. All supplies and snacks are included. The camp is $60 per student and the event runs from 9AM to noon. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Tuesday February 21st: The Mayborn Museum is hosting it's first Teen Science Cafe. Teens will be joined by Dr. Riz Klausmeyer, program director of the Science and Health Living Learning Center at Baylor. The event is FREE for high school students and begins at 5:45PM.

Wednesday, February 22nd: Wild West in Cedar Park is celebrating Fat Tuesday all weekend long. This is an 18 and older only event. Doors open at 8PM.

Thursday, February 23rd: Check out Alice in Wonderland Jr. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. It's a fast-paced take on the classic tale with tons of music and fun for the whole family. Tickets range from $8 to $12. The event lasts until Sunday. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Friday, February 24th: HEB Celebrity Cookoff. The theme this year is "Reach for the Stars." Guests can sample recipes, enjoy FREE wine and be eligible for $10,000 in prizes. Proceeds go to the Waco ISD Education Foundation.

Saturday, February 25th: The Extraco Events Center features Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed. The exhibit has more than 20 life-like dinosaurs and access to attractions. Tickets range from $12 to $48 and they can be bought online or at the door. The event runs both the 25th and 26th. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Sunday, February 26th: The Georgetown Heritage Society is turning 40 years old! The event will feature cocktails and a buffet diner plus a program featuring past presidents, a new documentary, and the new preservation Georgetown logo. Tickets are $60 and the event runs from 6 to 9PM at the Union on Eighth. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

To feature an event happening around Central Texas email Nohely Mendoza at nmendoza@kcentv.com at least one week in advance.

