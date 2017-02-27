Around Central Texas Week of Feb. 27th

Monday February 27th: Get to know your local law enforcement at Coffee with a Cop in Belton. Gather around fresh roasted coffee with homemade sweets from Miller's Smokehouse. The event begins at 7AM.

Tuesday February 28th: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Mardi Gras celebration on Fort Hood. If you have access, head over to the USO Fort Hood Center South. The event runs from 11:30AM to 2:30PM.

Wednesday, March 1st: Try the unique art of mixed media on a canvas with local artist Jody Rosas. That Art Place features everything from recycled papers, paint, stamps, buttons and flowers to make each artwork one of kind. The event costs $35 and runs from 6 to 8PM. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Thursday, March 2nd: Opening day of Jackie and Me. Joe Stoshack travels back in time to write a report on Jackie Robinson -- the man who broke baseball's color barrier. The show provides a firsthand look into what it was like t be an African American in the 1940's. The children's production is put together by the Waco Civic Theater. It lasts until March 5th. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Friday, March 3rd: O'Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals and Arenacross is coming to the Extraco Events Center. Advanced tickets are $21 for adults and $11 for kids and can be bought online HERE.

Saturday, March 4th: Attend Bark for Life Carnival at Mickey's Dog Park in Killeen. There will be carnival games, and delicious food all for your family to enjoy. All profits benefit Relay for Life of West Bell County. The event begins at 9AM.

Sunday, March 5th: Texas Polka Music Museum's 13th Annual Texas Music Festival featuring the All Around Czechs and the Czech Melody Masters. It features hourly door prizes and a silent auction. The event will be held at the Seaton Star Hall in Temple and begins at 1PM.

