Around Central Texas Week of Feb. 6th

Monday February 6th: Mayborn Museum hosts Lions, Tigers and Bears: Through the Lens with National Geographic. It features 50 photos from three of National Geographic's top wildlife photojournalists. The exhibit runs through April 29th, but you can catch it Monday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Tuesday February 7th: The Gatesville Exchange Club features the 20th Annual Taste of Gatesville. The event will also showcase local specialty retailers. Tickets are $8 at the door, $7 in advance. The event will be held at the Gatesville Civic Center and begins at 5:30 PM. Click HERE for more information.

Wednesday, February 8th: Dead Fish Grill in Belton is hosting a "Singles Mingle Event." They'll have games and finger food with a cash bar. The event begins at 6 PM.

Thursday, February 9th: 30th Annual Bell County PRCA Rodeo. General admission costs $15 for adults and $11 for kids. The event lasts until February 11th. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Friday, February 10th: Catch "Love Letters" a play by A. R. Gurney. It focuses on two characters who sit side by side and read their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments over nearly 50 years. The Horton Duo will perform Broadway love songs before the show at 7 PM. Tickets range between $14.50 and $27.50 and the play begins at 7:30 PM at the Brazos Theater. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Saturday, February 11th: Date Night Dash is a 5K in Temple. The route follows the new trail connecting Baylor Scott and White with Temple College. The event will have games, shirts, goody bags, medals and prizes like wine, roses and chocolates. All proceeds benefit the Temple College Foundation. Registration is $45 for singles and $80 for couples. Click HERE to sign up.

Sunday, February 12th: Join the Junior Rangers on Sunday. Take part in special junior ranger programs, gather for story time and learn all about the National Park Service. The event is held at the Waco Mammoth National Monument and begins at 9 AM.

