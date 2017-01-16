Around Central Texas Week of Jan. 16th

Monday January 16th: MLK Day of Service is held in Waco to prepare for the Spring garden season. Urban Garden Coalition coordinates garden cleanups and plantings for gardens across Waco. The Campus Kitchen Project at Baylor will provide boxed lunches for all volunteers. Event begins at 11 AM. To register for this FREE event click HERE.

Tuesday, January 17th: Pflugerville Library is hosting a FREE screening of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children for teens ages 12-18. There will also be a green screen. The movie starts at 5:30 PM.

Wednesday, January 18th: Meet U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles at the Fort Hood Exchange. She'll be there from 11 AM to 1 PM signing copies of her new book "Courage to Soar." Learn more about the book HERE.

Thursday, January 19th: Swedish pianist Helge Antoni is performing at Baylor's Roxy Grove Hall. You'll be able to hear his recital "Romantissimo: Chopin and Grieg." The event is FREE and begins at 7:30 PM.

Friday, January 20th: Discover who committed a murder at Cherry Creek Saloon at a Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner Event. A group of local actors from the Brazos Theater Group will be performing. The event begins at 7:30 PM both Friday and Saturday. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Saturday January 21st: Miracle Match Marathon in Waco. Proceeds benefit the Scott and White Marrow Donor Program. Visit Miracle Match Marathon for complete details.

Sunday January 22nd: The Waco Convention Center is hosting the 28th Annual With This Ring Bridal Showcase. Event costs $10 and begins at 11 AM. Click HERE for more.

