Around Central Texas Week of Jan. 23rd

Monday January 23rd: The Park at MTM is hosting story time with Elmo. Elmo will read a story and be available for pictures. The event is $6.50 per child and adults are FREE with a paying child.

Tuesday, January 24th: Attend a FREE community class in Copperas Cove aimed at helping you beat the winter blues. It will teach you lifestyle changes and supplements that can help you battle the winter blues. FREE childcare is available. The class begins 6 PM at GymKix.

Wednesday, January 25th: Fit 4 Mom in Killeen is offering a FREE preview session of Stroller Strides. The event allows you to enjoy a fun workout and meet new moms. The event begins at 9 PM.

Thursday, January 26th: Tri Club Kick Off Party. The Annual Waco Triathlon Club kicks off it's new year party. Cost is $12 per person and FREE for those who already have memberships. Event begins at 6 PM.

Friday, January 27th: Opening day of Almost, Maine at the Waco Civic Theater. Tickets to the heartwarming story range between $16 to $20 and it lasts until February 5th.

Saturday January 28th: 5K run followed by a Polar Bear Plunge in Copperas Cove. There will also be a costume and belly flop contest. The 5K is $20 early registration and $25 the day of. The event begins at 8 AM.

Sunday January 29th: Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit in Waco. The Mayborn Museum Complex is hosting a journey to self discovery that's fun for the whole family. The exhibit runs through May 7th.

