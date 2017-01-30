Around Central Texas Week of Jan. 30th

Monday January 30th: Glam 101 Class will teach you how to create beautiful nail art, simple braids, and everyday make up tips. Having a partner is recommended. The class at the Blackmon Community Center is $12 per person ages 8 though 15 and begins at 6 PM.

Tuesday, January 31st through February 4th: The Mabee Theater at Baylor University is hosting "Dancing at Lughnasa". The play is set in the summer of 1936 in Ireland and tells the story of five sisters against the backdrop of the Lughnasa Festival. Tickets cost $20. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Wednesday, February 1st: 18th Annual First Pitch Luncheon at Baylor University's Ferrell Center. Guest speaker will be retired Major League baseball player Scott Podsednik. Tickets are $450 for a table of 10 and $45 for individual tickets. The event begins at 11:30 AM.

Thursday, February 2nd: The Mayborn Museum is hosting a Directors Forum: The Art and Science of Texas Dinosaurs. Tickets at $10 per lecture or $25 for three. The Director's Forum lunch is at noon and costs $40 per person.

Friday, February 3rd: First Friday in Waco. Businesses join together to extend hours, specials, live music and more. The event begins at 5 PM.

Saturday, February 4th: 18th Annual Father Daughter Dance at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center in Temple from 6 to 9 PM. Tickets are $12 per person and they include admission, one free gift for each young lade, and a dessert. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Sunday, February 5th: FREE Sunday at the Mayborn Museum Complex. Enjoy their many exhibits and learn with hands-on discovery rooms from 1 to 5 PM.

To feature an event happening around Central Texas email Nohely Mendoza at nmendoza@kcentv.com at least one week in advance.

Twitter: @_NohelyMendoza_

Facebook: @nohelyYmendoza

(© 2017 KCEN)