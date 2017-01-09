Around Central Texas Week of Jan. 9th

Monday January 9th: Gun and Glitz Women's Shooting League is hosting a girl's night out for beginners and experienced shooters. The event allows women to meet other female shooters and improve their own shooting skills. They practice at an indoor gun range out of Mountain Creek Range in Killeen. There is $10 lane fee per shooter and a $2 practice fee. All practices begin at 5:30 PM.

Tuesday, January 10th: The Lady Hawks are meeting at the Hawkeye Shooting Academy in Temple. The organization helps women by empowering their self defense skills and provides training in a safe and friendly environment. The event runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Wednesday, January 11th: Bare Arms Brewing is hosting a Chili Cook Off. Participants can enter the contest and attendees can vote on their favorite chili. There is a $5 cost for visitors per person. The event runs from 7 to 9 PM.

Thursday, January 12th: The Waco Symphony Orchestra is hosting Broadway Rocks: Featuring Stars of the Broadway Stage. See Christiane Noll, Rob Evan, and Lakisha Jones perform selections from Jersey Boys, Lion King, Mama Mia and much more. Prices range from $20 to $50 and the event will be held at Waco Hall at 7:30 PM. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Friday, January 13th: Enjoy Cookies and Coloring at the Art Center of Waco. It's a FREE art appreciation class for kindergartners through 6th graders. Event begins at 4 PM.

Saturday January 14th: Recent The Voice contestant Austin Allsup is performing with special guest Mike McClure at the Waco Hippodrome. Central Texas area singer John Dempsy will be opening the night. Event costs $15 and doors open at 6:15 PM. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Sunday January 15th: 16th Annual Battle of the Bands Competition at Houston's Thorne Stadium. It's one of the largest high school marching band competitions in the U.S. with 16 bands from across the nation competing. The event begins at 4 PM.

