Around Central Texas Week of March 13th

Monday March 13th: Move Your Tale Improv Show at the Temple Public Library. The Austin-based group will perform an interactive show on the 3rd flood. The event begins at 2PM.

Tuesday March 14th: Participate in Save a Spider Day. Wear your Spiderman costume and enter the Cameron Park Zoo for FREE. Keeper talks are from 11AM to 2PM and activities are FREE with admission.

Wednesday, March 15th: Opening day of Cirque Du Solei: Ovo at the HEB Center at Cedar Park. It's an immersion into the teeming and energetic world of insects. It brings you into a colorful ecosystem where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play and fight. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the event begins at 7:30PM.

Thursday, March 16th: Spring at the Silos. The three day festival features vendors and food trucks, and artisans frm across the country who will be offering unique goods. No tickets needed and entry is FREE. The event is from March 16th to the 18th from 8AM to 7PM.

Friday, March 17th: 2nd Annual Luckython 5K St. Patrick's Day Run/Walk. The event features music and festivities and costumes are encouraged. The race begins in front of the Temple Civic Theater. The race runs from 6:30PM to 8PM.

Saturday, March 18th: The Horny Toad Harley Davidson is hosting their 10th Annual Hogfest. Enjoy their annual BBQ with FREE food and drinks while supplies last. Music by local favorite Justin Bravo and The Kind. The event begins at 9AM and will be at the Harley Davidson in Temple.

Sunday, March 19th: Catch the last day od the Heart of Texas Airshow. It's one of the best airshows in Texas with the return of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Flights will be available to the public in historic warbirds and helicopter throughout the day. The flights will be at the TSTC Waco Airport from 9AM to 6PM.

To feature an event happening around Central Texas email Nohely Mendoza at nmendoza@kcentv.com at least one week in advance.

