Around Central Texas Week of March 6th

Monday March 6th: Waco Spring Break Skate Camp. 6 to 12 year olds will get FREE skateboarding instructions. Skateboards and helmets will be provided. To register send a message to middlemanskateboards.com with your name, age and contact number. Classes end on March 10th.

Tuesday March 7th: Vive Les Arts Theatre is holding auditions for "Cyrano De Burger Shack." Have a pop song prepared and be ready to dance. Auditions begin at 6PM.





Wednesday, March 8th: Food Truck Days at the Cultural Activities Center. The CAC is hosting Hecho en Queso on Wednesday. It's delicious homemade Mexican fusion. Check them out from 11AM to 2PM.

Thursday, March 9th: That Art Place is helping you make a set of stunning fused glass flowers. You can choose 1 class for $45 or purchase 3 or more for $40 a class. The event begins at 6PM.

Friday, March 10th: Friday night magic at Quantum Leap Games and Hobbies. Cost is $5 per player. The event runs from 7PM to 10PM.

Saturday, March 11th: Willie Nelson and Family Live in Concert at the Bell County Expo Center. The Expo is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary and will offer three concerts with every seat just $30. The concert runs from 8 to 11PM.





Sunday, March 12th: Metaphysical Fair for vendors, readers and free lecturers. If you are looking for crystals, readers, or just like-minded people, you will enjoy this event. It is being held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center ad begins at 11AM.

To feature an event happening around Central Texas email Nohely Mendoza at nmendoza@kcentv.com at least one week in advance.

