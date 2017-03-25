Arrest made in murder of Killeen infant

KILLEEN, TX - The Killeen Police Department has made an arrest in the February murder of an infant.

21 year old Zachary Kadetz was taken into custody yesterday, after an investigation revealed the injuries the infant suffered were caused intentionally.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road at 8:08pm, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, after receiving a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive and not breathing three month old male infant.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they immediately began performing CPR until Killeen Fire Department Paramedics arrival.

Once the paramedics arrived, they immediately transported the infant to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and was subsequently transported to McLane Children’s Hospital.

On February 24, 2017, Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced the infant deceased at 3:35pm and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Kadetz is being held in lieu of a one million dollar bond.

