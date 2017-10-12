ATF Agents take the stand on day two of Twin Peaks Biker Trial

WACO - Day two of testimony kicked off Thursday in the trial of Dallas Bandido Christopher Jake Carrizal. Expert witnesses took the stand for over seven hours.

The District Attorney flew in two agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, one of them spent 30 years as an undercover agent infiltrating motorcycle gangs. Because of their undercover work, their identities were concealed.

As part of the testimony the jury was given information on a PowerPoint about outlaw motorcycle gangs. They were also given information about their hierarchy.

In court, prosecutors were working to convince jurors the that the Bandidos are a criminal street gang. The plan then, is to show that Carrizal was working as part of a gang and was responsible for the violence and deaths that happened at Twin Peaks.

The trial will continue Friday at 9:00 a.m.

