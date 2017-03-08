KCEN
AT&T cellphone customers experiencing issues getting through 911 nationwide

Brandon Gray , KCEN 9:38 PM. CST March 08, 2017

UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m. AT&T announced that the issue has been resolved. It is unclear at this time what caused the issue. 

 

Original Story

Waco and other central Texas cities are experiencing 911 outages with AT&T customers. The outages have been reported in other states around the nation including Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida.

 

 

 

 

ATT released the following statement on the issue:

"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible.  We apologize for this inconvenience."

Police departments are asking customers to call non-emergency hotlines until the issue is resolved. 

List of Numbers

Waco - 254-750-7500

Hewitt - 254-666-1661

Robertson County Sheriff's Office 979-828-3299

Belton - 254-933-5571 (Fire Department) 254-933-5840 (Police Department)

Killeen - 254-501-8830

Copperas Cove - 254-547-8222

Harker Heights -  254-953-5400

Gatesville 254-865-2226

 

