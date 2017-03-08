Attackers rob and brutally murder man at Killeen apartment building

KILLEEN - A group of attackers robbed and murdered a man at a Killeen apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police said three or four suspects robbed and "brutally" beat the victim in the parking lot of the Morgan Manor Apartments on Bundrant Drive around 8 p.m. After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived and found the victim lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics transported him to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The victim's name was not released Wednesday morning, pending notification of his family.

The suspects got away in an unknown vehicle.

"Detectives are still working on obtaining information on the description of the suspects and the vehicle," Killeen Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also provide tips anonymously on their website. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

