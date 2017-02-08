Attempted kidnapping being investigated by Killeen ISD police

Police lights.

HARKER HEIGHTS - Harker Heights parents are on edge after learning about an attempted child abduction near Union Grove Middle School

The incident was reported to local police and the school district Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said a 13-year-old boy was walking to school Tuesday morning when an unknown male tried to kidnap him.

Police said they boy was walking to school when a white male drove up to him asking if he wanted a ride.

When the student refused reports said the driver then hopped out of his car and grabbed the child trying to force him in the car.

Another car pulled up to the scene and the suspect was spooked and drove away, officials said.

Killeen ISD did alert parents about the incident and released the following statement:

District administration was informed about an incident involving a suspicious vehicle approaching a student on the way to school yesterday morning. Killeen ISD has informed parents about this incident, and the Killeen ISD police department will continue to investigate these allegations. Below are a set of safety procedures that the district has previously communicated to parents. We recommend that parents discuss the following safety precautions with your children. Safety Rules for students who walk home: 1. Walk with others. DO NOT walk home or anywhere alone. 2. Stay away from any vehicles you do not recognize. 3. You should never feel obligated to help a stranger for any reason. If an adult/stranger really needs help, they can call the police for assistance. 4. If an adult wants you to go with him/her or wants you to help him/her, say “NO!” get away from the individual immediately and tell an adult. 5. Yell for help if someone tries to grab you. 6. Call the police department and report any incident immediately. Try to remember any identifying information to report (hair color, height, car color, type, license plate, etc.) Killeen Independent School District

