Attempted kidnapping being investigated by Killeen ISD police

KCEN 3:54 PM. CST February 08, 2017

HARKER HEIGHTS - Harker Heights parents are on edge after learning about an attempted child abduction near Union Grove Middle School

The incident was reported to local police and the school district Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said a 13-year-old boy was walking to school Tuesday morning when an unknown male tried to kidnap him.

Police said they boy was walking to school when a white male drove up to him asking if he wanted a ride.

When the student refused reports said the driver then hopped out of his car and grabbed the child trying to force him in the car.

Another car pulled up to the scene and the suspect was spooked and drove away, officials said.

Killeen ISD did alert parents about the incident and released the following statement:

District  administration  was  informed  about  an  incident  involving  a  suspicious  vehicle   approaching  a  student  on  the  way  to  school  yesterday  morning.  Killeen  ISD  has  informed   parents  about  this  incident,  and  the  Killeen  ISD  police  department  will  continue  to  investigate   these  allegations.    

Below  are  a  set  of  safety  procedures  that  the  district  has  previously  communicated  to  parents.   We  recommend  that  parents  discuss  the  following  safety  precautions  with  your  children.  

Safety  Rules  for  students  who  walk  home:  

1.   Walk  with  others.  DO  NOT  walk  home  or  anywhere  alone.   2.   Stay  away  from  any  vehicles  you  do  not  recognize.       3.   You  should  never  feel  obligated  to  help  a  stranger  for  any  reason.    If  an     adult/stranger  really  needs  help,  they  can  call  the  police  for  assistance.   4.   If  an  adult  wants  you  to  go  with  him/her  or  wants  you  to  help  him/her,  say  “NO!”  get     away  from  the  individual  immediately  and  tell  an  adult.  

5.   Yell  for  help  if  someone  tries  to  grab  you.        

6.   Call  the  police  department  and  report  any  incident  immediately.    Try  to  remember                  any  identifying  information  to  report  (hair  color,  height,  car  color,  type,  license                  plate,  etc.)  

   Killeen  Independent  School  District    

(© 2017 KCEN)


