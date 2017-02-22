Attorney files petition to remove record setting bond judge

BELL COUNTY - A local attorney filed a petition to have the notorious judge who set a record high bond earlier this month relieved of her duties.

Killeen attorney Brett Pritchard filed a petition to have Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown removed from office after she set a $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis. He says this move proves she is unfit to carry out her judicial duties.

Brown told Channel Six news that the she set the record breaking bond to send a message. She believes bond amounts are entirely two high in this country.

Her belief has been practiced in two other notable cases. She set a $2,000 bond for a man accused of sexual assault and a $1,000 for a man who was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. These amounts are both unprecedentedly low for the crimes committed.

Because of Brown’s record, Pritchard decided to action.

“I went to high school in Killeen. I raised my family here, all my kids here. I can’t have a judge that’s not going to protect my family from serious criminals. And that’s what’s happening here,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard also said that Brown is going against the nature of her judicial duties by trying to send a political message.

On March 9 a judge will hear arguments from both Brown and Pritchard at the 169th district court at the Bell County Justice center.

