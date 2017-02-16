Attorney says Killeen JP Claudia Brown may be removed

Bell County -- Killeen Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown could be removed from the bench according to a local Attorney. Jeffery Parker filed a complaint against Brown with the Texas Judicial Commission in Austin after she set a record breaking $4 billion bond on Feb. 7 for Antonio Willis. A suspect in a Killeen murder, Willis had willingly turned himself in to the police and his bond was later reduced.

Wednesday Brown set a $1000 dollar bond for Chance Hayden Pearson who was charged with Felony Sexually Assault - a charge that normally sees a bond of $125,000 or more. Parker said another judge then raised Pearson's bond to $125,000.

Parker said he actually agreed with Claudia Brown's motive, which, according to Brown, was to bring attention to the high bonds set set for poorer people.

Parker strongly disagreed, however, with Browns actions. The $4 billion bond left Willis stuck in jail for a week and, more significantly, violated the 8th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America:

"Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."

Parker said that he hopes that Brown can be re-educated and keep her position, but if she is found to have knowingly violated the constitution, or shows herself to be negligent with the extremely low bond set Wednesday, then the Texas Judicial Commission could remove her from the bench.

"I would like to think this judge did it out of ignorance, and if that was the case then I believe further education can address the issue, Parker said. "If it turns out however, as her statements to the newspaper seem to indicate, that it was done knowingly, intentionally, and purposefully, her removal from office may be the only option at this point."

