Austin Marathon: A sideline tradition

AUSTIN - Around 18,000 runners took part in the 26th annual Austin Marathon on Sunday.

But even for people who run marathons, some decided to sit out the notoriously challenging course. Just ask Natalie Dean, who ran the Houston Marathon in January.

"This race is really tough because it's hilly," said Dean, "around 17, 20, 21 [mile] you hit your wall. Basically, everything gets hard."

That's why Dean stood near the corner of Anderson Lane and Rockwood Lane with dozens of others -- cheering and clapping as runners hit mile marker 17.

There was nothing but admiration for the runners as they sped by.

"The people running this race are very hardcore because it's a very difficult race," said Dean.

Benny Lopez, 5, also supported the runners even though he said he didn't know anyone there.

He stood alone and held out his hand, offering high fives as the runners ran past him. Some took him up on his offer and slapped his hand.

But it was Caroline Knauth's signs that stopped one runner in his tracks.

She held posters that read, " you could have chosen chess," and "no Walken," referring to actor Christopher Walken.

Knauth wanted to make runners smile.

"All I want is for them to smile cause they have done such a good job," said Knauth.

Cynthia Andrus was holding a sign depicting a skunk spraying a runner.

"And Jeremy got skunked on a run! But he persisted!" explained Andrus who was there to cheer on her running friends.

The festive scene showed how not running in the Austin Marathon is also part of the Austin tradition.

(© 2017 KVUE)