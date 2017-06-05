Austin teen accused of stomping on patient's chest in hospital room

(Photo: USA Today)

AUSTIN - Austin police have issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Eric Demont Gibson Jr., who is accused of assaulting a woman being treated for aplastic anemia at Dell Children’s Hospital and stealing her phone.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE, police were called to the hospital on Sunday to speak to the victim and two witnesses about the incident in which Gibson reportedly walked into the victim’s hospital room, assaulted her and stole her cellphone.

The victim stated that she has been a patient at the hospital for the last two weeks being treated for the chronic illness that requires regular blood transfusions. She has a port installed in her chest to allow fluids and medication to be administered.

She said Gibson, her ex-boyfriend, walked into her hospital room unannounced after she had told him not to come visit anymore. The victim, who was holding her phone during the alleged attack, said she was drug out of the hospital bed by Gibson while trying to maintain possession of the phone, pushed to the ground, and that he stomped on her chest multiple times.

The affidavit states that the victim’s chest port was visibly damaged, the area of her chest around the port was swollen, and she had sustained a small laceration that was bleeding.

According to the affidavit, a nurse heard her screams for help but was initially unable to gain access to the room because she said it was being held closed from the inside. Once the door opened, the nurse said she saw the victim on the floor and told the suspect to stop or she would call security.

She said the suspect pushed past her and told her security would have to catch him outside. The victim said Gibson left with her stolen cellphone and repeatedly called the phone in her hospital room from the stolen phone. He also told the victim he had smashed her phone and that she wouldn’t be getting it back, the affidavit states.

A separate nurse confirmed that the victim’s chest port had been assessed an hour before the incident and that it was working properly. She also said she reassessed the port after the incident and determined that it was damaged to the point where it had to be replaced.

The affidavit states that the victim has since been moved to another hospital room with phone restrictions due to the threat of Gibson returning.

The Austin Police Department database shows that Gibson has been arrested once prior for assaulting the victim and has been the suspect of a second family violence incident with the same woman.

The APD said his mugshot is not currently available.

