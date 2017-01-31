Authorities searching for teen last seen near Manvel

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Averi Mckenzie Bright, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Custom)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Averi Mckenzie Bright, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Averi was last seen just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sedona Drive and Wolf Berry in the Sedona Lakes Subdivision outside Manvel in Brazoria County.

Officials describe Averi as a black female, 5-foot-5 and 260 pounds with long, braided hair. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black yoga pants and red glasses.

Anyone with information on Averi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979)-864-2392.

