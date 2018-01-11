Auto-ped crash kills woman on I-35 in Temple, SB lanes shutdown

All southbound Interstate 35 main lanes were shut down after a woman was killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night at mile marker 302 in Temple.

Temple Police and Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 8:46 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman at the scene. But, they were unable to locate a vehicle.

The crash caused southbound traffic to be backed up to N. Loop 363.

Temple Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit was dispatched to investigate the case.

TxDOT advised southbound drivers to take the below route until the scene could be cleared.

Exit 304 to Loop 363. Turn right and drive six miles to I-35. Turn right and drive to the on-ramp.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

