KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Auto-ped crash kills woman on I-35 in Temple, SB lanes shutdown

Southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 302 are shut down due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Brandon Gray, KCEN 10:33 PM. CST January 11, 2018

All southbound Interstate 35 main lanes were shut down after a woman was killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night at mile marker 302 in Temple. 

Temple Police and Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 8:46 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman at the scene. But, they were unable to locate a vehicle. 

The crash caused southbound traffic to be backed up to N. Loop 363. 

Temple Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit was dispatched to investigate the case.

TxDOT advised southbound drivers to take the below route until the scene could be cleared.

  1. Exit 304 to Loop 363.
  2. Turn right and drive six miles to I-35.
  3. Turn right and drive to the on-ramp.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

© 2018 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Killeen Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

KCEN

Judge rejects 'Bachelor' star's fatal accident law challenge

KCEN

5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories