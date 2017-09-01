AVOID AREA: Gas line ruptured along Hwy. 6 near Bagby

BABGY - A natural gas line has been hit and ruptured during a construction dig on Highway 6 near Bagby Avenue in Waco, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.
The Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department are on scene and have evacuated a few businesses in the area.
Swanton said the Bagby Avenue overpass across Hwy. 6 is temporarily closed for thru traffic as well as the westbound access road of Hwy. 6.
Please avoid the area until the line can be shut down and traffic routes re-opened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
