AVOID AREA: Gas line ruptured along Hwy. 6 near Bagby

BABGY - A natural gas line has been hit and ruptured during a construction dig on Highway 6 near Bagby Avenue in Waco, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department are on scene and have evacuated a few businesses in the area.

Swanton said the Bagby Avenue overpass across Hwy. 6 is temporarily closed for thru traffic as well as the westbound access road of Hwy. 6.

Please avoid the area until the line can be shut down and traffic routes re-opened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

