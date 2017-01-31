Babysitter charged in death of Coryell County baby

A Coryell County man was charged Tuesday in connection to the death of an 11-month-old boy in Oglesby.

According to a press release from the Coryell County District Attorney's office, Dennis Santillanes, 29, dropped Daniel Cooper and accidentally hit his head on a door frame.

The investigation started January 26th after the boy died at Coryell Memorial Hospital having suffered serious bruises and other injuries to his head and body.

After conducting several interviews, Texas Rangers and Coryell County Sheriff's Office investigators determined Santillanes had been babysitting the child for most of the day.

Santillanes admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the child's injuries. He's charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.

