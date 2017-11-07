A "badly decomposed" body was found Tuesday afternoon at a vacant Jack in the Box in Waco, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The body was found inside a parked vehicle at the Jack in the Box, which is located at 725 S. University Parks Dr. -- right by Baylor University., according to Swanton.

Waco Police were first dispatched to fast food chain after they got a call around 1:30 p.m. for a "suspicious odor" coming from the vehicle. When they arrived, they found the body inside, police said.

According to Swanton, there were no immediate signs of foul play, but he added the body would be sent away for an autopsy.

Waco Police were at the scene, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

© 2017 KCEN-TV