Battle gets heated in Austin against Sherriff and Governor over new Immigration executive orders

Gov. Greg Abbott (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - As border control becomes more of a priority with the new White House administration, the fight over sanctuary cities is heating up close to home.

The county sheriff of Austin and Gov. Greg Abbott are facing off in a high-profile political battle as two different party mindsets clash in the Texas state capitol.

Gov. Abbott has vowed to withhold millions in state funds under a propped “Sanctuary Cities” bill if Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez keeps her election promise to not enforce most federal immigration policies.

After the recent executive orders given by President Trump to withhold all federal funds from sanctuary cities, some immigration activists are calling the actions by Abbott “political grandstanding.”

“The governor has issues two main threats,” she said. “one is to withhold funds from Travis County- these are things that fund stuff like homeless programs, public-safety programs, needed money-to the tune of about $1.8 million,” Cristina parker, Immigration Programs Director for the Immigrant-Rights group Grassroots Leadership said.

The other threat Abbot has posed is the removal of Hernandez from office for not enforcing immigration policies though there is no law that allows the governor to do this.

Senate Bill 4, which will be reviewed next week by legislation committees, defines sanctuary cities as those that do not cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Hernandez has said that she will be willing to work with ICE if they give the proper due process of the law.

“She will work with ICE if they come with a warrant. They come with a warrant for some, she’ll honor that,” Parker said, “And every other law enforcement agency, they come with a warrant. And so really, “Sally’s just saying she wants ICE to have to follow that kind of due process.”

According to the Immigration Legal Resource Center 15 cities and counties in Texas among the 400 across the nation are identified as sanctuary cities.

(© 2017 KCEN)