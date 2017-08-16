Battle of the Badges competition to bring awareness to blood donation shortage

System.Object

WACO - Local police and fire agencies will be involved in a 13-day Battle of the Badges blood drive from August 19-31.

Battle of the Badges is a challenge to increase awareness that blood donors are in short supply.

Waco Fire and Police departments and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are hosting the event.

Participants who give blood are invited to vote by donating on behalf of their favorite “badge”.

The participating law enforcement agencies are giving each blood donor a special Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last. Eligible blood donors can give whole blood every 56 days and can give other types of blood donations more frequently. The first responder group who receives the most votes wins a traveling trophy.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office won in 2016 and hopes to prevail over the others again this year.

Carter BloodCare urges eligible blood donors to consider giving two to three times a year, if possible.

Battle of the Badges donation event sites are below:

Firehouse Subs

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19

4215 Franklin on the Carter BloodCare bus

Appointments, Sherry Russell-Titus, (254) 732-3715

Waco Association of Realtors, Inc.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, August 21

2025 N. 44th in the board office

Appointments, Jackie Fatten (254) 749-6508

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 22

100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium

Appointments, Danielle Manalo, (254) 202-4805

Atmos Energy

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24

1400 W. Loop 340 in the meeting/conference room

Appointments, Liz Gersch (254) 224-4416

US Courthouse

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25

800 Franklin Avenue in the jury assembly room

Appointments, Melissa Copp, (254) 750-1501

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25

225 W. Waco Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus

Appointments, Janet Jones (254) 750-5841

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office – two opportunities to give

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 30

3201 E. State Highway 6 on the Carter BloodCare bus

Appointments, Mike Garrett (254) 757-2555, ext. 3245

Waco Fire Department – two opportunities to give

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31

7600 Imperial on the Carter BloodCare bus

Appointments, Phillip Burnett (254) 640-8440

Waco Police Department – two opportunities to give

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26 and

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 31

3115 Pine Avenue in the SWAT room

Appointments, Vern Darlington, (254) 498-3241

Tatex

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31

3800 Gholson Road on the Carter BloodCare bus

Appointments, Julie Bullard (254) 799-4911, ext. 204

