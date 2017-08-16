Battle of the Badges competition to bring awareness to blood donation shortage

WACO - Local police and fire agencies will be involved in a 13-day Battle of the Badges blood drive from August 19-31.
Battle of the Badges is a challenge to increase awareness that blood donors are in short supply.
Waco Fire and Police departments and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are hosting the event.
Participants who give blood are invited to vote by donating on behalf of their favorite “badge”.
The participating law enforcement agencies are giving each blood donor a special Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last. Eligible blood donors can give whole blood every 56 days and can give other types of blood donations more frequently. The first responder group who receives the most votes wins a traveling trophy.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office won in 2016 and hopes to prevail over the others again this year.
Carter BloodCare urges eligible blood donors to consider giving two to three times a year, if possible.
Battle of the Badges donation event sites are below:
Firehouse Subs
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19
4215 Franklin on the Carter BloodCare bus
Appointments, Sherry Russell-Titus, (254) 732-3715
Waco Association of Realtors, Inc.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, August 21
2025 N. 44th in the board office
Appointments, Jackie Fatten (254) 749-6508
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 22
100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium
Appointments, Danielle Manalo, (254) 202-4805
Atmos Energy
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24
1400 W. Loop 340 in the meeting/conference room
Appointments, Liz Gersch (254) 224-4416
US Courthouse
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25
800 Franklin Avenue in the jury assembly room
Appointments, Melissa Copp, (254) 750-1501
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25
225 W. Waco Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus
Appointments, Janet Jones (254) 750-5841
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office – two opportunities to give
6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 30
3201 E. State Highway 6 on the Carter BloodCare bus
Appointments, Mike Garrett (254) 757-2555, ext. 3245
Waco Fire Department – two opportunities to give
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31
7600 Imperial on the Carter BloodCare bus
Appointments, Phillip Burnett (254) 640-8440
Waco Police Department – two opportunities to give
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26 and
6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 31
3115 Pine Avenue in the SWAT room
Appointments, Vern Darlington, (254) 498-3241
Tatex
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31
3800 Gholson Road on the Carter BloodCare bus
Appointments, Julie Bullard (254) 799-4911, ext. 204
