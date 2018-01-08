KCEN
Baylor faculty members to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday

Brandon Gray , KCEN 4:25 PM. CST January 08, 2018

Two Baylor University faculty members will have their shot at winning the big prize on “Wheel of Fortune” Monday at 6:30 p.m. on KCEN-TV.

The university sent out a tweet Sunday night stating “#Baylor everywhere! Catch professors Allison and Joe Alford & on #WheelofFortune tomorrow!”

The Alfords will compete in the Sea & Shore Vacation Giveaway week.

Dr. Allison Alford is a Clinical Assistant Professor in Business Communication in the Management Information Systems Department in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor. Joe Alford is an intern supervisor for the School of Education.

